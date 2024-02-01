Works takes place to widen and strengthen the hedges in Warwick estate
The hedge which borders the footpath and cycleway from Youngs Close to Blackblades Boulevard in Chase Meadows forms part of 500 metres of hedge-laying to be done by Warwick District Council this year.
Other sites include Radford Road Meadows in Leamington, Otters Rest in Sydenham and the Woodloes in Warwick.
Councillor Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “The hedge planted at Chase Meadow was part of the original housing development, so needed ‘laying’ to promote natural growth, helping to form an ever-growing natural barrier and offer an important habitat for wildlife including birds and small mammals.”
The council’s Green Spaces team said it “would like to reassure those living nearby that although the hedge currently looks quite bare and stark, it will regrow during the spring and summer months.”