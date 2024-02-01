Register
BREAKING

Works takes place to widen and strengthen the hedges in Warwick estate

It is one of several sites in the district to be worked on.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 1st Feb 2024, 12:32 GMT
Work has taken place to widen and strengthen a stretch of hedge in an area in Warwick. Photo by Warwick District CouncilWork has taken place to widen and strengthen a stretch of hedge in an area in Warwick. Photo by Warwick District Council
Work has taken place to widen and strengthen a stretch of hedge in an area in Warwick. Photo by Warwick District Council

Work has taken place to widen and strengthen a stretch of hedge in an area of Warwick.

Read More
Projects helping to tackle homelessness in the Warwick district get funding boos...

The hedge which borders the footpath and cycleway from Youngs Close to Blackblades Boulevard in Chase Meadows forms part of 500 metres of hedge-laying to be done by Warwick District Council this year.

Most Popular

Other sites include Radford Road Meadows in Leamington, Otters Rest in Sydenham and the Woodloes in Warwick.

Councillor Will Roberts, Warwick District Council’s portfolio holder for neighbourhood services, said: “The hedge planted at Chase Meadow was part of the original housing development, so needed ‘laying’ to promote natural growth, helping to form an ever-growing natural barrier and offer an important habitat for wildlife including birds and small mammals.”

The council’s Green Spaces team said it “would like to reassure those living nearby that although the hedge currently looks quite bare and stark, it will regrow during the spring and summer months.”

Related topics:Will RobertsWorkWarwick District Council