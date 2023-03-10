Stage one of The Women’s Tour will finish in the town on Wednesday June 7.

The Birmingham 2022 Women's Cycling Road Race in Warwick last summer.

World class Women’s cyclists will return to Leamington this summer.

Stage one of The Women’s Tour will finish in the town on Wednesday June 7 with more than 100 of the world’s best female riders having set off from Stratford earlier in the day.

Leamington has been the scene of victories for Australians Chloe Hosking and Sarah Roy in the 2017 and 2018 editions of the race respectively while Warwickshire is now the second most visited county in the history of the tour.

The Women’s Tour’s two previous stage finishes in Leamington were watched by more than 20,000 spectators and generated a boost of more than £750,000 to the town’s economy.

Warwickshire is intrinsically linked to the Women’s Tour, having previously hosted the race’s first hill-top finish at Burton Dassett in 2019 and time trial in Atherstone two years ago.

Coleshill in North Warwickshire will host the start of stage four of the tour on Saturday June 10.

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 road races were also held in and around Warwick last August.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “I am thrilled once again that Warwickshire has been chosen to host stages of the Women’s Tour.

“Our County has a rich history of hosting high-level cycling events having played host to both the men’s and women’s stages of the Tour of Britain over the past few years as well as being chosen as the location for the Commonwealth Games Road Races in 2022.

“Last summer was a true demonstration of Warwickshire’s reputation as a world-class host for cycling and cyclists and this year’s Women’s Tour is a wonderful opportunity to build on the legacy of the Commonwealth Games.

“As well as being tremendous free entertainment for the spectators who line the roads of the route, the tour is of huge economic benefit to the area.