Young Leamington boxer is in with a shot of getting picked for England
Aman Kumar, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, has been training at The Lions Den – the home of British Boxing in Sheffield – in preparation for the possibility of competing in the forthcoming European Youth Championships.
By Oliver Williams
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:56 BST
A young Leamington boxer is in with a chance of representing England at a forthcoming international competition.
Aman Kumar, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, has been training at ‘The Lions Den’ – the home of British Boxing in Sheffield – in preparation for the possibility of competing in the forthcoming European Youth Championships.