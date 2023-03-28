Register
Young Leamington boxer is in with a shot of getting picked for England

Aman Kumar, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, has been training at The Lions Den – the home of British Boxing in Sheffield – in preparation for the possibility of competing in the forthcoming European Youth Championships.

By Oliver Williams
Published 28th Mar 2023, 16:55 BST
Updated 28th Mar 2023, 16:56 BST

A young Leamington boxer is in with a chance of representing England at a forthcoming international competition.

Aman Kumar, of Cleary’s Boxing Gym, has been training at ‘The Lions Den’ – the home of British Boxing in Sheffield – in preparation for the possibility of competing in the forthcoming European Youth Championships.

Aman Kumar. Picture courtesy of Reece Singh PR.
Aman Kumar with boxing legend Sugar Ray Leonard.
