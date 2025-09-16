Young people in Warwickshire invited to apply to be the county’s next Young Poet Laureate

Young people in Warwickshire ate being invited to apply to be the county’s next Young Poet Laureate. Photo supplied by Warwickshire County Council

Young people in Warwickshire ate being invited to apply to be the county’s next Young Poet Laureate.

Warwickshire Libraries is calling on budding young poets to apply for the role – and applications close at midnight on Thursday October 2.

Open to young people aged 13 to 17 who live and are educated in Warwickshire, the scheme offers a platform to perform original poetry, receive mentorship from a professional poet, and take part in events across the county.

The role also offers experiences such as leading workshops and performing a public events.

Earlier this month, the current Young Poet Laureate, Ananditha Venkatramanan, was commissioned to write a poem for the Warwickshire leg of the Men’s Tour of Britain.

She performed her poem live on stage at the start line, it was featured in event artwork, and performed by cycling commentator Ned Boulting.

Applicants must submit three poems, a personal statement, and optionally a video performance.

One poem should be inspired by Warwickshire, one by libraries, and the third on a topic of their choice.

Shortlisted candidates will be invited to a selection day at Rugby Library on Saturday November 29, which includes a workshop with a professional poet, interviews, and a live performance.

A spokesperson from Warwickshire County Council said: “The Young Poet Laureate programme is a shining example of how we can nurture creativity and confidence in our young people.

"It opens doors to incredible experiences – from performing at major public events to working with professional artists – and gives our young poets a powerful voice in the community.

To apply or for more information go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/youngpoetlaureate