Young Warwick chorister is in the semi-final of prestigious BBC Songs of Praise competition

A young Warwick chorister has sang her way through to the late stages of a prestigious national competition.

Anna Chester, of the Choir of St Mary’s, is in the semi-finals of The BBC Songs of Praise Young Chorister of the Year.

The event, recorded in October, will be televised on BBC One on Sunday (November 17) from 1.15pm and broadcast on BBC Radio 2 as well.

Anna said: "I have watched the Young Chorister competition for the last few years and always wanted to enter one day.

Anna Chester: Credit Belinda Richardson

"This year the competition was announced in the Spring and entries invited. I had to complete a short online form and send in a recording of two pieces, both music I might sing in church, one a congregational item and one a Christmas song.

"I sang the hymn “I heard the voice of Jesus say” and Michael Head’s Star Candles.

“The BBC called my mum a few weeks later and told her I had been chosen as one of 5 semi-finalists.

"I was excited to hear I’d been chosen.

" Everyone was asked to change one of their audition pieces but we could chose two new ones if we wished – the criteria stayed the same.

"I chose “I heard the voice of Jesus say” and The Virgin’s Lullaby by Max Reger.

“The BBC asked for lots of photographs and information about me – when I started to sing, where I sing, who has helped me, what I like doing and how singing makes me feel.

“We spent three days in Manchester recording the programmes.

"The first day was a mentoring session with Aled Jones and interviews with the Reverend Kate Bottley, the second day was the semi-final and the third day the final.

"All the semi-finalists took part in the final as there was a joint song with all of the contestants.

"The judges were Katherine Jenkins, Bob Chilcott and YolanDa Brown, and we had the opportunity to meet them all.

" They gave advice to all of the competitors which included technique and musicality.

"All the team made a lot of effort to make us feel comfortable and relaxed.

“I had a wonderful few days and was very sad when it was over.

"It was fascinating to see how a television programme is made and everyone involved was lovely.

"If I could, I would do it again tomorrow.”

Anna joined the Choir of St Mary’s in January 2019.

"As a member of the choir she takes part in the regular round of rehearsals and services, singing Evensong on Wednesdays with the girl choristers and Sunday services across the year, as well as many exciting extras which have included live broadcasts of Choral Evensong on BBC Radio 3, singing to 3,000 people at Carols at the Castle, on trips and tours across the UK and abroad including to Canterbury Cathedral, Normandy and Westminster Abbey, recording CDs and more.

Today’s choir is no longer limited to six boys and six men and the Girls’ Choir was founded over 30 years ago in 1990 by then director of music, Simon Lole.

There remains a strong link with Warwick School and the Warwick Schools Foundation but choristers are drawn from a variety of schools in and around Warwick – with roughly 22 local schools represented.