Youngsters across the Warwick district have helped to redecorate recycling vehicles.

Earlier this year, Warwick District Council encouraged children to send in drawings and artwork showing what recycling means to them, with the winning images being printed and put on the side of the vehicles.

Councillor Will Roberts with Jamie Wickes, recycling development officer at Warwick District Council; and representatives from Biffa. Photo by Warwick District Council

More then 100 entries were received from schools, community groups and individuals and 10 winners were chosen in various styles, also featuring poetry and even a dolphin.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “It was great to visit the Biffa depot and see these fantastic designs on the vehicles up-close.

"I’d like to thank everyone who submitted a drawing and took the time to think about what recycling means to them, and why it’s so important.”

All winning entries can be seen on the councils website at: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/recyclingcompetition as well as on the side of each recycling vehicle.

The newly decorated recycling vehicles. Photo by Warwick District Council