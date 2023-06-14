Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Tesco extends Clubcard deadline after IT issues - new date
Police identify Nottingham attack victims as families pay tribute
Vodafone and Three to merge creating UK’s largest phone network
Aslef announces more walkouts by train drivers for next 6 months
Nottingham attacks: third victim named by police
Nottingham deaths: Tributes to students named among victims

Youngsters across the Warwick district help redecorate recycling vehicles

There were more than 100 entries.
By Kirstie Smith
Published 14th Jun 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 17:50 BST

Youngsters across the Warwick district have helped to redecorate recycling vehicles.

Read More
Leamington school children write song to promote beekeeping charity

Earlier this year, Warwick District Council encouraged children to send in drawings and artwork showing what recycling means to them, with the winning images being printed and put on the side of the vehicles.

Councillor Will Roberts with Jamie Wickes, recycling development officer at Warwick District Council; and representatives from Biffa. Photo by Warwick District CouncilCouncillor Will Roberts with Jamie Wickes, recycling development officer at Warwick District Council; and representatives from Biffa. Photo by Warwick District Council
Councillor Will Roberts with Jamie Wickes, recycling development officer at Warwick District Council; and representatives from Biffa. Photo by Warwick District Council
Most Popular

More then 100 entries were received from schools, community groups and individuals and 10 winners were chosen in various styles, also featuring poetry and even a dolphin.

Councillor Will Roberts, portfolio holder for neighbourhood, said: “It was great to visit the Biffa depot and see these fantastic designs on the vehicles up-close.

"I’d like to thank everyone who submitted a drawing and took the time to think about what recycling means to them, and why it’s so important.”

All winning entries can be seen on the councils website at: www.warwickdc.gov.uk/recyclingcompetition as well as on the side of each recycling vehicle.

The newly decorated recycling vehicles. Photo by Warwick District CouncilThe newly decorated recycling vehicles. Photo by Warwick District Council
The newly decorated recycling vehicles. Photo by Warwick District Council
The newly decorated recycling vehicles. Photo by Warwick District CouncilThe newly decorated recycling vehicles. Photo by Warwick District Council
The newly decorated recycling vehicles. Photo by Warwick District Council
Related topics:YoungstersWill Roberts