Police are trying to find an Uber driver who was at the scene of a suspected drink drive crash in Leamington

An 18-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving - and officers hope the Uber driver has information that can help them

By Philip Hibble
Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:57 pm
Updated Thursday, 17th March 2022, 5:58 pm

Police are trying to locate an Uber driver who was at the scene of a crash in Leamington.

As we previously reported, an 18-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Willes Road at around 2am on Sunday March 13.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Officers said the Uber driver may have information that could help with the investigation.

Police are trying to locate an Uber driver who was at the scene of a crash in Leamington.

Anyone with information that could help with the investigation is asked to call 101 quoting incident 35 of 13 March 2022. Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

UberLeamingtonPolice