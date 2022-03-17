Police are trying to find an Uber driver who was at the scene of a suspected drink drive crash in Leamington

Police are trying to locate an Uber driver who was at the scene of a crash in Leamington.

As we previously reported, an 18-year-old man from Leamington was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following a collision in Willes Road at around 2am on Sunday March 13.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said the Uber driver may have information that could help with the investigation.

Police are trying to locate an Uber driver who was at the scene of a crash in Leamington.