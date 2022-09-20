Police believe missing man may have been in the Kenilworth and Warwick areas over the last couple of days

Detectives searching for missing Kenilworth man Stewart Worthington believe he may have been in the Kenilworth and Warwick areas over the last couple of days.

Detectives searching for missing Kenilworth man Stewart Worthington believe he may have been in the Kenilworth and Warwick areas over the last couple of days.

They believe he has been travelling around the area in his silver Skoda and are urging people in the area to be on the lookout for him and report any sightings.

Officers are also appealing directly to Mr Worthington to make contact with police so they can check on his wellbeing.

As we reported last week, Mr Worthington was reported missing from Kenilworth.

The 60-year-old was last seen in the Bermuda Park area of Nuneaton just before 9am yesterday morning (Tuesday, September 13).

Mr Worthington is described as white, of slim build, around 5’10” tall, with short grey hair and blue eyes. He is thought to be wearing a two tone coloured jumper with a visible white shirt underneath, and a jacket over the top.

It is believed he may be travelling in a silver Skoda Octavia with a vehicle registration ending SXK and has links to Kenilworth and Nuneaton.