Police who recovered body from Warwick river say they are not treating the death as suspicious

Police who recovered a body from a river in Warwick said today (Monday) that they are not treating the death as suspicious.

As we reported over the weekend, officers were called by the fire service to the Saxon Mill pub on Coventry Road around 9.40pm on Saturday April 2 after concerns were raised for the welfare of a woman who was understood to have fallen into the water.

Warwickshire Police said yesterday (Sunday): "Despite the best efforts of emergency services, the body of the woman – believed to be in her 60s – was found dead a short while later.

"Her next of kin has been informed and specially trained officers are supporting the woman’s family."

Today they added: "Following enquiries we can confirm that we are not treating the death as suspicious.

"Our thoughts remain with the woman’s family and friends at this challenging time."

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting incident 336 of April 2.