The two roles of district councillor and town councillor need to be filled.

A by-election will be held early in January for one of the wards in Warwick after a councillor stepped down from the role.

The election for a district councillor and a town councillor for the All Saints and Woodloes ward will take place on January 18, and polling hours are 7am to 10pm.

Raj Kang has resigned from his role as a district and town councillor representing the ward for personal reasons.

If anyone has any ward related enquiries in the mean time, they should contact either Councillor John Paul Sullivan or Councillor Paul Wightman.

Here’s who’s running for the All Saints and Woodloes ward town councillor role:

Laurence Michael Byrne (Liberal Democrats)

Moira-Ann Grainger (Conservatives)

Sam Jones (Green Party)

Cora-Laine Moynihan (Labour)

Here’s who’s running for the All Saints and Woodloes ward district councillor role:

Laurence Michael Byrne (Liberal Democrats)

Jody Tracey (Conservatives)

Claire Gwendoline Wightman (Labour)

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the by-election

Applications to register to vote must be done by midnight on January 2.

Applications for Postal Votes must be returned to the Electoral Registration Officer at Warwick District Council, Riverside House, Milverton Hill, Leamington, Warwickshire, CV32 5HZ, by 5pm on January 3.

If anyone requires a form of Voter ID, applications for a Voter Authority Certificate for this election must reach the Electoral Registration Officer at Riverside House by 5pm on January 10.

New applications to vote by Proxy must reach the Riverside address by 5pm on January 10, and applications for emergency proxies must be received by 5pm on January 18.