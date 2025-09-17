Concerned Warwickshire councillors move to block interference in social services referrals in wake of leader's speech

Concerned councillors are aiming to prevent interference in social services referrals on the back of a recent speech made by leader George Finch.

Labour group leader Councillor Sarah Feeney (Benn) has proposed a motion – a statement of intent – for all councillors to vote on. It states the authority “will not change its approach to child services referrals without going through the required legal and constitutional decision making processes”.

It also seeks to make clear “that members, including the leader, have no access to operational case files for child services referrals”.

Shire Hall in Warwick, which is home to Warwickshire County Council. Photo by Warwickshire World

It follows Councillor Finch’s (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) speech related to a Centre of Social Justice presentation on its Lost Boys project – work to highlight crises facing boys and young men in the UK.

Cllr Finch gave the example of new mums being asked about domestic abuse in maternity units and went on to allege that “social services get weaponised by the education system and the health system when stern dads that express their emotions in different ways".

He argued that “we have to start changing the tune” and vowed to work on “a common sense approach to child services referrals” at Warwickshire County Council, “not just an open-door strategy” where “assertive” dads get “put through the system”.

The comments led to a number of questions at this week’s children and young people’s overview and scrutiny panel, which Cllr Finch attended as the portfolio holder for children and families.

Councillor Nicki Scott (Green, Warwick South) asked whether Cllr Finch had ever been present at a birth.

The leader noted that his speech had been inspired by visiting a Warwick-based charity that supports new dads.

“The statistics they were showing me were quite alarming around how fathers, especially young fathers, are not prepared,” he said.

“It was quite eye opening and I would urge all councillors to go… but to answer your question, no. I am 19.”

Cllr Scott referred to her own experience of having two children and said: “I can tell you that a maternity professional’s number one priority is not the father, it is absolutely the mother and the child.

“I don’t understand why you think any maternity professional would not think it is their professional responsibility to ask about domestic violence.”

She highlighted Maternal Mental Health Alliance statistics that say 30 per cent of domestic abuse cases begin in pregnancy.

“That is an astounding figure and what you are advocating is protecting the person that, in my opinion, needs the least protection in that situation. It is absolutely about the protection of that child and that mother,” she added.

Cllr Finch came back accusing his political rival of misinterpreting his words.

“You have seen a snippet of the conversation,” he said.

“If you want to watch the full thing, watch it instead of just sniping like that and trying to make big remarks. If you want to do it professionally then we can have a conversation about it.

“I have never said we shouldn’t be supporting mothers that are being domestically abused. You are taking words out of context.”

Cllr Scott stressed she had watched “the entire film at length several times over” and said: “While you might not have outwardly said it, it was definitely implied.”

Councillor Jennifer McAllister (Lib Dem, Leamington Milverton) declared herself “quite shocked at that remark” and said: “Only a few weeks earlier it was all about protecting women and girls – it seems to flip flop between women and girls and stern dads.”

Councillor Judy Falp (Ind, Whitnash) added: “I was disappointed with your speech. I felt it didn’t come over as you meant it to, which is a shame because I think you were trying to say that you wanted to be a role model (within) what you can do.”

The motion is on the agenda to be debated at Tuesday’s meeting of full council (September 22, 10am).