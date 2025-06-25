Councillors react after Warwickshire County Council leader steps down after 41 days

Political rivals have questioned whether Reform UK is “up to the task” after their lead councillor stepped down as Warwickshire County Council's leader, as we reported earlier.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A council statement said that “much to his regret”, Councillor Rob Howard (Attleborough) had stepped back from his post that he took on after Reform UK secured the most seats in May’s local elections. It quotes him as citing health concerns, although he has not stood down from the council altogether.

“This has been a very difficult decision to take,” his statement read.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.

It was confirmed that deputy leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) will “serve as interim leader until the council confirms a new leader in due course”.

“I am honoured and privileged to have held the role, even if only for a short time. I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents.”

It was confirmed that deputy leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) will “serve as interim leader until the council confirms a new leader in due course”.

That could be an interesting process with Reform UK reliant on enough political rivals supporting any new leader it may propose after its own internal selection process.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Howard was drafted in with votes from his own party and support from all bar one of the Conservatives who attended May’s annual council meeting. Councillor Chris Mills (Kineton & Red Horse) was the sole Tory who declined to vote either way, while the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Labour did not support putting Reform into power.

A statement from the leader of Warwickshire’s Lib Dem group Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) read: “Councillor Howard's recognition of the demands of the role is regrettable, coming so soon after taking it on.

“The instability in the leadership of the Conservative-backed Reform UK group is not good news. It's especially unwelcome when there are so many challenges facing the council, such as SEND provision, adult social care and big highways projects.

“It also comes after the many weeks of delay in appointing a cabinet. Residents in Warwickshire are being let down and the Reform UK group needs to consider if they are up to the task.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Green Party group leader Councillor Jonathan Chilvers (Leamington Brunswick) said: “First and foremost, we are very sorry to hear that Councillor Howard is not well enough to continue in his role as leader.

“However, Reform UK has yet to show they can put together a functioning cabinet and for the sake of the residents of Warwickshire and this has to be their priority.

“Transport and planning portfolio holder Councillor Nigel Golby has also missed a number of formal decision-making meetings, a concern given the importance of the various transport projects that he has the final say over.

“The Conservatives chose to back Reform in May. We will have to wait to see whether they do the same in round two.”

We will bring you more on this story as we get more reaction.