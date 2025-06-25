Reform councillor steps down as leader of Warwickshire County Council after just six weeks

Councillor Rob Howard (left), pictured with Nigel Farage, has stepped down from his role as Leader of Warwickshire County Council. Photo supplied

The Reform councillor who was selected to be the new leader of Warwickshire County Council following the May elections has stepped down from the role.

Just six weeks ago in May, Councillor Rob Howard (Attleborough) won a three-way ballot for the top job in his absence.

Reform also took minority control of the council.

On June 25, Warwickshire County Council announced that Councillor Howard would be stepping down from his role.

Cllr Howard said: “This has been a very difficult decision to take.

"The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish.

"I am honoured and privileged to have held the role, even if only for a short time.

"I remain committed to my continued role working as a county councillor for the benefit of Warwickshire residents.”

Current deputy leader, Cllr George Finch (Bedworth Central) will serve as interim leader until the council confirms a new leader in due course.