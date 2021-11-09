MP backs Warwick's bid for city status

Warwick Town Council is ready to submit a bid for city status.

Warwick' s MP has given his support for the town's bid for city status.

Matt Western, MP for Warwick and Leamington, has written to Warwick Town Council (WTC) after the authority announced it is to apply to become a city as part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations next year.

The national Civic Honours competition will see the Queen confer city status on one or more towns in 2022.

At a recent meeting, Warwick Town Council (WTC) voted to take part in the contest with the aim of seeing Warwick become known as a city.

If successful, the town will become Warwickshire’s only city in the year that the Queen marks 70 years of her reign.

In his letter of support to WTC, Mr Western outlined the town's impressive history, from its world-famous castle to its economic importance in more recent years.

"Warwick, although small in population, has played a very important part in our country's history," he said.

"I believe the Warwick town warrants city status because of is historical importance to England.

"It is already well visited by tourists both within the UK and all around the world.

"Internationally it is surprisingly well known place despite its small size and city status would encourage more people to come and explore Warwick.

But Warwick is far from just a castle.

"The magnificent Collegiate Church of St Mary, which has stood in the town for over 1,000 years, is often mistaken by visitors for a cathedral," added Mr Western.

WTC already has the backing of local organisations including Warwick Castle, the Lord Leycester Hospital, Warwick Chamber of Trade and Warwick Schools Foundation, with other bodies helping to shape the submission.

Government ministers will recommend which town or towns should be given the honour of city status and the final decision will be made by the Queen herself.

WTC will now sent its written application in time for the competition’s deadline in early December.