Emissions-based parking price hike voted down amid ill-tempered budget debate at Stratford District Council:

Extra charges for high-polluting vehicles to park in Stratford-upon-Avon were among Conservative proposals voted down during this week’s unseemly budget debate.

Stratford-on-Avon District Council’s spending plans went through without amendment to the ruling Liberal Democrat group’s plans despite nine separate alternatives being tabled by the Tories and one cluster of changes from the Green Party.

But the final outcome barely told half the story with senior officers – the council’s employed professionals – stepping in to try to restore order as arguments became acrimonious and politicians traded derisory groans and various points of order.

Councillor Thom Holmes (Lib Dem, Kinwarton) later apologised for using the term “slush fund” to describe a part of the Tory plans but while things ran more smoothly from there, a tedious vote on all nine elements of the opposition's amendments were requested by Conservative leader

Councillor Sarah Whalley-Hoggins (Brailes & Compton), taking 18 minutes to go through every councillor by name nine times.

The tone was set early on when Cllr Whalley-Hoggins went on the attack, describing leader Councillor Susan Juned’s (Lib Dem, Alcester East) introduction as “six minutes we will never get back”.

She argued residents “should feel alarmed” by spending plans, including £250,000 for a study to recommend a best place for a Stratford relief road and on a “white elephant” £1.2 million hydro scheme to generate renewable energy from the River Avon.

She also argued the authority “really didn’t need to raise council tax by £5” and that spending in this way would “make little tangible difference to the vast majority of residents”, adding: “I find that particularly shameful.”

The Conservatives wanted to use £100,000 from projects they would scrap to introduce automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras to charge high-polluting vehicles extra to stay in town centre car parks and £140,000 to look into the feasibility and part-implementation of a park and ride from Wellesbourne Market to Stratford town centre, citing how it would help reduce traffic on Stratford Town Football Club matchdays.

They also wanted to release £1.9 million of climate change funding to spend on flood defences and use the £1.2 million set aside for the hydro project for discretionary grants that councillors could gift to worthy causes in their areas, the element that Cllr Holmes later referred to as a slush fund and a cynical piece of “electioneering”.

That continued the tit-for-tat nature of councillors speaking over each other, the Tories upset at references to Warwickshire County Council while the Lib Dems argued that some of the budget alternatives were to pay for things that either should or would be matters for Shire Hall.

Cllr Juned said the many of the proposed alternatives were "already underway, planned or funded" and that hydro scheme was not only about saving on costs and carbon but also providing energy security.

“With the problems in Europe from Russia and Ukraine, we have had to start thinking much more long term about our sources of energy," she said.

She concluded by saying that the Lib Dem proposals were rooted in the council’s long-term plans and provided “a much more coherent way of looking at everything so we can provide for the future instead of trying to do little projects that are out of kilter with each other”.

The Lib Dems have a majority on the council and voted through their plans with the support of the sole independent, Councillor Trevor Harvey (Tredington). The Conservatives voted against while the Greens abstained – didn’t vote either way.

Council tax was then set with portfolio holder for resources Councillor David Curtis (Lib Dem, Stratford Shottery) justifying a £5 per year rise to the district’s element, taking it up to £169.12 per year for an average band D property.

“Over the past five years, funding from central government has decreased by 17 per cent and our costs have increased by 24 per cent,” he said.

“I think it is essential that we look at all means of income to support the council’s finances going forward. Indeed, the government has made it extremely clear that it expects local authorities to maximise possible income.”

Conservative councillors voted against the rise but the rest were in favour.