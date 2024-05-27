General Election 2024: Meet the candidates who will be fighting for your votes in Kenilworth and Southam

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The starting gun has been fired and the race has now begun towards the General Election on July 4.

Here are the candidates that we know, so far, will be standing for the Kenilworth and Southam seat - and their reactions to the news.

Conservatives

Jeremy Wright, the incumbent MP for Kenilworth and Southam, has confirmed he is standing for re-election at the forthcoming General Election.

He said: "I am hoping to carry on representing the place where I have lived for 20 years and where I have helped to get new schools, new GP surgeries and a new railway station built.

"Regardless of who forms the next Government, my case will be that Kenilworth and Southam is better off with an MP with experience, who knows how to get things done, who can work with others effectively and get to the root of an issue when it’s really needed.

"I believe I have shown that I am that kind of MP."

Liberal Democrats

The Lib Dem's Parliamentary Candidate for Kenilworth and Southam is Jenny Wilkinson.

She said: “I’ve been out across the constituency speaking to thousands of people and the sentiment is clear. People are fed up with this government and want change.

“They want more support for our NHS, with shorter waiting lists for treatment and the ability to see a GP when they need to. They want a stronger economy that benefits everyone in the UK, through wise investment, fair taxes and responsible management of the public finances. And, they want someone to stand up to the companies polluting our rivers whilst reaping in millions.

“For years, Liberal Democrats have been working across our area to provide a viable alternative to this Conservative chaos. We came 2nd at the last election and have taken huge strides ever since, picking up councillors across traditionally Conservative areas.

“At this election, it’s a clear vote in our area between ‘more of the same’ with the Conservatives, or a new, fair deal with the Liberal Democrats.”

The Green Party

The Green Party’s candidate for the Kenilworth and Southam ward is Cllr Alix Dearing.

She is a former Mayor of Kenilworth, Warwick district councillor, town councillor for Park Hill and now town councillor for Abbey, and is a long-standing resident of Kenilworth.

Cllr Dearing said: “ My background has provided me with insights I want to build on. Since the Green Party took joint control of the district council last year we have made fantastic progress. We will invest in the NHS, improve the quality of our housing and high streets, and take a hard look at where new developments are being located. I also want to ensure active travel infrastructure is improved. Warwickshire deserves cleaner rivers, and more attractive towns where biodiversity is valued. In fact we need a whole new approach to Government."

She added: “I’m standing for the first time in a General Election and feel strongly that we need a genuine representative of the community who actually lives here, who will vote independently and be a voice for Kenilworth, not a patsy of the ruling party. This May 2 our percentage gain in seats was more than any of the other main political parties, and I want to take this success to National Level where we are looking for the next generation of Green MPs. If I’m elected, a group of Green MPs will be able to pull the next Government in the right direction.

“Trust in politics has been terribly eroded. Decisions should start in the interests of Kenilworth and Southam, and I feel I must stand up and be counted. People are finished with the old systems and want real change, and we’re ready for that”.

Reform UK

Jacqui Harris will be standing in the Kenilworth and Southam Constituency for Reform UK.

She said: "Let me share a glimpse into my journey and the principles driving my candidacy. With a career spanning the public sector since the age of 17, I've had the privilege of serving in two vital services: policing and the NHS. These roles have afforded me invaluable insights into the myriad issues facing our communities and have equipped me with the skills necessary to navigate the complexities of governance effectively. I have completed advanced policing leadership courses and obtained CMI qualifications, enhancing my leadership skills and strategic capabilities.

"Moreover, my tenure as a district councillor for eight years has provided me with a nuanced understanding of local governance and the intricacies of policy-making at the grassroots level.

"Education has been a cornerstone of my professional development, culminating in a LLB (law degree) and Legal Practice Certificate, alongside numerous professional qualifications. However, my decision to enter public service was fuelled not only by academic pursuit but by a profound sense of duty to my community—a commitment that was further galvanised by my battle with cancer, which underscored the importance of giving back and effecting positive change.

"My involvement in various charitable endeavours, including The Adventure Corp, St John Ambulance, and Warwickshire Search and Rescue, reflects my enduring dedication to community welfare and inclusivity. Notably, I am immensely proud to have received the George Cross - NHS from the late Queen, in recognition of my frontline service as a nurse during the challenging period of the Covid pandemic.

"As a member of Warwickshire Search and Rescue, we have as a body been honoured with The King's Award for Voluntary Service, a testament to the transformative power of collective action and civic engagement.

"With a wealth of experience garnered from working at local, regional, and national levels, I stand poised to be your voice and advocate for meaningful reform. The challenges we face—from neglected public services to the soaring cost of living—demand bold, pragmatic solutions. Reform UK offers a clear path forward, one that prioritises revitalising our public services, cracking down on unchecked immigration, reducing burdensome taxes, and alleviating the strain of the cost of living crisis."

Labour