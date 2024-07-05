General Election: Sir Jeremy Wright holds seat for the Conservatives in Kenilworth and Southam

By Oliver Williams
Published 5th Jul 2024, 05:57 BST
Sir Jeremy Wright has held the seat for the Conservatives for the Kenilworth and Southam constituency in the General Election.

Jenny Wilkinson (liberal Democrats) received 10,464 votes whille Reform UK candidate Jacqui Harris got 6,920, Cllr Alix Dearing (Green) 3,125 , and Cat Price (Labour).

Nicholas Green of the Official Monster Raving Loony received 442 votes.

Sir Jeremy’s victory is one of all too few for the Conservatives on a night on which the party is facing its worst ever defeat in a General Election.

Sir Jeremy Wright gives a speech after he held his seat in the Kenilworth and Southam election
Exit polls and results so far suggest Labour will win the election by a landslide with around 410 MPs and a majority of about 170 and that the party’s leader Sir Kier Starmer will be the new UK Prime Minister.

