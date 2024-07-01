The event was hosted by Devenne Kedward, Reform UK candidate for Rugby. (Photo: Mark Webb).

About 100 people attended the first ever Reform UK Rugby rally.

The event took place on Thursday June 27 in Newbold on Avon and was hosted by Devenne Kedward, Reform UK candidate for Rugby.

Devenne said: “It was amazing to meet so many people that are desperate for real change here in Rugby and across the country, who know that the failed two-party system isn’t the answer we need.

"I discussed policies and funding solutions from Reform UK’s Contract which is our version of a manifesto, outlining our clear plans to make work pay and restore public services. I also laid out my local priorities of fighting for improvements to urgent care at St Cross, reform to local SEND services and improved youth provision. It was very important to me to get across to voters the message that I am committed to action rather than talk.

"Rugby’s Reform UK group will continue to grow, standing up for common sense and working people. I look forward to hosting many more”.