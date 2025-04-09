Green Party holds national launch for local elections in Kenilworth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Green Party has signalled its high hopes for Warwickshire by holding the launch of their national campaign for the forthcoming local elections in Kenilworth

Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay said they hope the party, which has more than 800 councillors already, will be able to add to that number for the eighth election in a row at the launch in Kenilworth.

Carla Denyer MP said: “The more than 800 Green councillors across England and Wales between them already represent millions of people in this country.

"They are working hard every day to make a difference for their communities, working all year round on practical solutions, not just turning up on the doorstep when it’s election time.

Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay at the Green Party's local elections national launch in Kenilworth today (Wednesday April 9). Picture supplied.

“Green councillors are embedded in their communities, listen to the needs and concerns of their residents – their neighbours – and take action to improve their quality of life every day.

"Offering hope, not division, community not chaos.”

Adrian Ramsay MP added: “We know that when people vote green they get the real change that we so desperately need, that is why we have seen Greens continually gown our councillor numbers growing year on year, election after election, in fact we are the only party in the UK to have grown our number of councillors every year for the last seven years, because voters are linking what they see and voting of more of it.”

Green Party co-leaders Carla Denyer and Adrian Ramsay with the party's Kenilworth St John's candidate Joe Rukin at the Green Party's local elections national launch in Kenilworth today (Wednesday April 9). Picture supplied.

After the event, this view was echoed by Kenilworth resident Joe Rukin, the Green Party’s candidate for the Kenilworth St John’s ward in the Warwickshire County Elections, which take place on Thursday May 1.

He said: “Greens have won seats from the Conservatives in every council election here in Kenilworth in 2019, 2021 and 2023.

"No other party comes close to that level of consistency.

"That’s because that after years of inaction from local politicians, with occasional flurries of activity around election time, people can see that the Greens are there, working hard in the community, all year round.”

The launch as it was broadcast on Sky News today can be viewed on Facebook here https://tinyurl.com/7jh6cxht