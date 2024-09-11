Leamington and Warwick MP Matt Western has said “tough decisions cannot be shirked” after voting in favour of cuts to winter fuel payments for pensioners.

Yesterday (Tuesday September 10), the Labour government won a vote on the plan to restrict the payments to all but the poorest pensioners by 348 votes to 228 - a majority of 120.

Mr Western was among those who voted with the government despite knowing that many of his constituents will be concerned about the changes to the Winter Fuel Allowance.

He said: “Understandably, those affected will not wish to see the finger pointed but context is important and helps to explain why these tough decisions must be taken.

Warwick and Leamington MP speaking at Prime Minister's Questions in Parliament last year. Picture supplied.

“The kamikaze budget of Liz Truss, playing loose with the finances of the country and dishing out money to their mates for unusable PPE all plays a part in the dramatic overspend of the last Government.

"This has left the country’s finances in a total mess, a £22 billion black hole to be precise.

"We cannot afford tough decisions to be shirked any longer.

"Ignoring and choosing to not act got us in this mess to begin with.

"That cannot continue.

“I will be working hard to ensure that those who are not yet in receipt of Pension Credit but are eligible get the support they need and therefore the Winter Fuel Allowance.

"There is additional support available through the Household Support Fund and alongside this, we continue to be committed to the Triple Lock which.

"This will ensure that 12 million pensioners will see their State Pension increase, which is expected to make up for the reduction of the Winter Fuel Allowance.

“The concern voiced to me by constituents is palpable and I want to assure you I will do all I can to support you in getting the support you are entitled to.

"Please do not hesitate to email me at [email protected] if you need support.”

Before yesterday's vote, Conservative councillors in Warwickshire sent out an open letter, asking the Labour MPs in the county to go against their government's plans and, in their words, "simply do the right thing" and "take a stand against the senseless and frankly ridiculous proposal to cut winter fuel payments."

They added: "In Warwickshire my group is greatly concerned about The Chancellor's announcement that winter fuel payments will no longer be universal to all pensioners.

"This is much too narrow a group.

"Those just above the threshold will be penalised and those who are eligible, but do not claim pension credit, will go cold this winter thanks to this Labour government policy.

"Many retired residents who we have all helped over the years have worked exceptionally hard to save a modest amount for their retirement and now they will be penalised for doing so.

"We all entered politics and public service because we wanted to get the best for residents and the areas we love, we assume you did the same.

"This is your opportunity to prove that you will put people before politics as promised and vote for the thousands of pensioners that will be impacted by these proposals."