Leamington By-election: Here are the candidates in the running for the seat

A by-election is due to be held this month to fill an empty seat for a ward in Leamington.

The election will take place on Thursday September 18 for a Warwick District Councillor for the Leamington Clarendon ward.

Another by-election will be taking place on the same day to also fill the role of a district councillor for the Kenilworth Park Hill ward.

A by-election is due to be held to fill a Warwick District councillor role for the Clarendon ward in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire World

The Leamington seat was previously held by Helen Adkins, of the Labour party and the Kenilworth seat was previously held by Lara Cron of the Green Party

Both resigned earlier this year.

Ms Adkins resigned from the council saying she could “no longer tolerate the unacceptable behaviour of the leadership and some portfolio holders of the administration”.

Here are the candidates standing for the Leamington seat:

Megan Clarke – Independent

Nigel Clarke – Reform UK

Raina Deo – Liberal Democrats

Chris Knight – Labour Party

Dominic Smith – Conservative Party Candidate

Abi Underwood – The Green Party

For more information go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20659/local_elections/2036/kenilworth_park_hill_and_leamington_clarendon_district_wards_election_2025