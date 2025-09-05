Leamington By-election: Here are the candidates in the running for the seat

By Kirstie Smith
Published 5th Sep 2025, 13:20 BST
A by-election is due to be held this month to fill an empty seat for a ward in Leamington.

The election will take place on Thursday September 18 for a Warwick District Councillor for the Leamington Clarendon ward.

Most Popular
placeholder image
Read More
Kenilworth By-election: Here are the candidates standing for the empty seat

Another by-election will be taking place on the same day to also fill the role of a district councillor for the Kenilworth Park Hill ward.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A by-election is due to be held to fill a Warwick District councillor role for the Clarendon ward in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire Worldplaceholder image
A by-election is due to be held to fill a Warwick District councillor role for the Clarendon ward in Leamington. Photo by Warwickshire World

The Leamington seat was previously held by Helen Adkins, of the Labour party and the Kenilworth seat was previously held by Lara Cron of the Green Party

Both resigned earlier this year.

Ms Adkins resigned from the council saying she could “no longer tolerate the unacceptable behaviour of the leadership and some portfolio holders of the administration”.

Here are the candidates standing for the Leamington seat:

  • Megan Clarke – Independent
  • Nigel Clarke – Reform UK
  • Raina Deo – Liberal Democrats
  • Chris Knight – Labour Party
  • Dominic Smith – Conservative Party Candidate
  • Abi Underwood – The Green Party

For more information go to: https://www.warwickdc.gov.uk/info/20659/local_elections/2036/kenilworth_park_hill_and_leamington_clarendon_district_wards_election_2025

Related topics:LeamingtonLabour PartyKenilworthGreen Party
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice