Leamington By-election: Here are the candidates in the running for the seat
The election will take place on Thursday September 18 for a Warwick District Councillor for the Leamington Clarendon ward.
Another by-election will be taking place on the same day to also fill the role of a district councillor for the Kenilworth Park Hill ward.
The Leamington seat was previously held by Helen Adkins, of the Labour party and the Kenilworth seat was previously held by Lara Cron of the Green Party
Both resigned earlier this year.
Ms Adkins resigned from the council saying she could “no longer tolerate the unacceptable behaviour of the leadership and some portfolio holders of the administration”.
Here are the candidates standing for the Leamington seat:
- Megan Clarke – Independent
- Nigel Clarke – Reform UK
- Raina Deo – Liberal Democrats
- Chris Knight – Labour Party
- Dominic Smith – Conservative Party Candidate
- Abi Underwood – The Green Party