Liberal Democrats in Kenilworth set out their 25 priorities for 2025
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Based on feedback from doorstep conversations with residents, Lib Dem councillors will be focussing on these issues “to help make Kenilworth an even better community and environment in which to live, learn, do business and visit”.
The priorities include tackling carparking problems in the Castle Farm and Fishponds Road area, pushing for more detail of the mitigation
plans to ensure the two way closures of the A46 in February go smoothly without causing traffic problems in Kenilworth and to see any new residential developments that are built being affordable and sustainable, and accompanied – not followed – by appropriate infrastructure such as schools, medical centres, shops, green spaces and community facilities.
Other priorities relate to the draft new local plan, local policing of fox hunting and help for residents struggling with the loss of their winter fuel payment.
“Residents tell us they know there’s a huge amount to do in Kenilworth,” said Cllr Kate Dickson who leads the Kenilworth Liberal Democrats at Kenilworth Town Council.
“We want them to be reassured that in 2025 we’re doing all we can to stand up for their interests and to help fix the mess.”
The ‘5 a day for 5 days’ priorities are being published each day from Monday December 30 and January 3 on the Kenilworth Liberal Democrats Facebook page www.facebook.com/LiberalDemocratsKenilworth
Details of the priorities can also be obtained from local Liberal Democrat councillors who can be contacted via www.wdlibdems.org.uk