Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A University of Warwick professor from Warwick and another from Kenilworth have been recognised in the King’s New Year Honours List 2025.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Professor Rosemary Collier, an entomologist and applied ecologist from Warwick, has been awarded an OBE for her pioneering work in horticultural science.

Based in the School of Life Sciences (Warwick Crop Centre), her research focuses on sustainable pest management in horticultural crops, using methods that minimise ecological impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This includes biological and physical strategies, host plant resistance, and novel technologies for pest monitoring, offering valuable insights to farmers, growers, and gardeners.

Professor Siobhan Quenby MBE and Professor Rosemary Collier OBE. Pictures courtesy of The University of Warwick

Professor Collier said, “I’m extremely pleased and proud to be awarded this honour.

"I consider myself very fortunate to work in an area that combines my personal and professional passions for animals, plants, the natural environment, and food.

“Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege to work with exceptional colleagues and engage with the UK’s fresh produce industry, which contributes significantly to national health and happiness”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Professor Gavin Perkins MBE

Professor Siobhan Quenby from Kenilworth, a professor of obstetrics at Warwick Medical School , has been awarded an MBE for her ground-breaking research in obstetrics. Recognised globally for her work on miscarriage and pre-term birth, Professor Quenby has published over 120 articles and 22 book chapters. Her research aims to translate scientific advances into new tests and treatments for pregnancy loss. Professor Quenby said: “The news was a complete shock but also a huge honour. I am proud of the research I’ve done over 30 years, especially the past 12 at UHCW and WMS, working with an amazing team.

"I owe much to the fantastic patients who take part in studies and trials, even in difficult times.”

Professor Gavin Perkins, dean of medicine at Warwick Medical School, was also awarded an MBE for his significant contributions to resuscitation science. A leader in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) research, Professor Perkins has spent over 30 years advancing resuscitation science, publishing more than 500 papers.

In November, he began a three-year term as President of the Resuscitation Council UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am delighted and extremely honoured to receive this award.

"I’ve been privileged to work with fantastic colleagues at Warwick, across the UK, and globally, whose contributions have made this work possible.

“This award recognises the collective effort of those teams who have helped advance resuscitation science,” said Professor Perkins.