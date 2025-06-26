More reaction as 18-year-old takes over as interim leader of Warwickshire County Council

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western says he is worried that Warwickshire County Council is 'already descending into chaos' after the new leader stepped down after just six weeks in charge.

As we reported last night, Councillor Rob Howard stepped back from his post that he took on after Reform UK secured the most seats in May’s local elections.

"This has been a very difficult decision to take,” his statement read.

Warwickshire County Council

“The role of leader is an extremely demanding role and regretfully my health challenges now prevent me from carrying out the role to the level and standard that I would wish."

Reacting to the news, Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western said: “I am sorry to hear that the Reform leader of Warwickshire County Council has stepped down from the role after 41 days ‘due to health challenges’.

"It is only eight weeks since the local elections and it appears that the council is already descending into chaos. He spent the first three weeks on holiday, and it took almost a whole month for a partial cabinet to be appointed and a further two weeks for the remaining post to be filled. Now we see a change of leader barely a month after the initial appointment."

Mr Western went on to sayd: "I fear that the chaotic running of the council by Reform is leaving Warwickshire residents let down. If they can barely appoint a leader or cabinet, I highly doubt they can run a council or address the problems that Warwickshire desperately needs sorting. Residents are being disrespected and disregarded. Running a council isn’t a game and must be treated with the seriousness residents deserve."

It was confirmed that deputy leader Councillor George Finch (Reform UK, Bedworth Central) - who is 18 years old - will “serve as interim leader until the council confirms a new leader in due course”.

That could be an interesting process with Reform UK reliant on enough political rivals supporting any new leader it may propose after its own internal selection process.

Mr Western added: "I am all for young people getting involved in politics and believe their voices and viewpoints are invaluable. Young people use council services, and we need young people telling us what they and their peers need support with. However, I fear an 18-year-old as interim leader of the council risks throwing them in the deep end and it will be residents who pay the price.

"He understandably has no experience of local Government nor running an organisation of this size and as many of us in similar circumstances would, will find it an incredibly steep learning curve with plenty of mistakes along the way. As I say, running a council with a £500 million budget is not the place to learn on the job.

"We need serious, committed leadership and supporting Cabinet running the council and I fear we do not have that and can well imagine the public rapidly losing confidence in their new council.

"Many, including myself, will await to see when they get round to appointing the new leader and will see whether the Conservatives choose to loan them their support again.”