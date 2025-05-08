New Warwickshire councillor sorry after discovering he can't represent Reform UK

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A new Warwickshire county councillor has apologised for a “mistake” that means he will be unable to serve under the Reform UK banner for now.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Councillor Luke Shingler swept to a comfortable victory in Nuneaton's Galley Common ward having been promoted as the Reform candidate until five days before the ballot.

He took to social media on the Saturday before the polls to tell residents he was not allowed to “run under a political organisation, party or movement due to my employment” but that it was too late to change ballot papers that linked him to Reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new Warwickshire county councillor has apologised for a “mistake” that means he will be unable to serve under the Reform UK banner for now. Photos by Warwickshire World and stock image

The party almost swept the board in the north of the county, taking all bar one seat in Nuneaton and Bedworth if you include Cllr Shingler’s, plus every seat in North Warwickshire.

Cllr Shingler wrote that his message was delivered with “a heavy heart” and after “a very long few days trying to put out a fire that happened due to my mistake”.

Despite having to stand as an independent, he confirmed: “My beliefs are still of Reform, and I will remain a Reform UK member.”

After being elected with more than half of the votes cast, he clarified that he would be an independent councillor “for the next 18 months”, at which point he is due to leave his employment. The posts did not clarify what his line of work is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am looking forward to going on this journey with you all and plan to take you along with me, keeping you informed of progress and improvements when I can,” he wrote.

“My key responsibilities will be to represent you and make decisions on services such as education, social services, highways and transport, libraries, waste disposal and strategic planning.

“I will be able to scrutinise council performance and get involved with allocating budgets and setting policies. I will serve a four-year term and will attend council and committee meetings.

“As a resident of Galley Common, I do know the issues that we face first hand and will be representing us all when decisions need to be made. However, I do welcome your input and information as there may be further issues that I am not currently aware of. I want to be your voice within the county council.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The change means Reform UK holds 22 out of the county’s 57 seats, more than any other party, but no announcements have been made on who will lead their group at Shire Hall, whether they intend to form an administration or whether there are any plans to form an alliance to take power. Councillor James Crocker (Arden), chair of the party’s Stratford-on-Avon branch, said he was not in a position to comment at this point.

Cllr Shingler has been approached for comment.