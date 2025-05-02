Warwickshire County Council elections: Leader gone as Reform UK become the biggest party - what next?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Reform UK has swept in as the biggest party in Warwickshire County Council’s elections with one of the winners insisting their lack of experience “doesn’t worry me in the slightest”.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Big changes were expected at the Conservative-run authority but Reform pretty much swept the board in the north on a day that Tory leader Izzi Seccombe OBE lost her seat after 12 years as leader and 24 years on the council.

Reform’s tally of 23 seats – six short of claiming outright power – on top of the way the other seats got split means the newbies are likely to get the first crack at forming an administration.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwickshire County Council elections.

However, party chair in Stratford James Crocker, who won his Arden seat from the Conservatives, said it was too soon to say what comes next. “We will figure this out amongst ourselves and quickly, over the next few days,” he said. “HQ has discussed this but we can’t say a great deal for sure. “A lot of the competing parties are very organised.

"They have a lot of people and have been doing this for a long time, the Lib Dems in Stratford in particular know what they are doing.

“A lot of us are doing this for the first time, it is not rocket science but we are only just learning some of the basics.

“I am sure there will be lots of Zoom calls and we might have an answer next week. This is brand new to us but the one thing we do need is decent leadership.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I realise that an organisation needs structure and we will get that. The one thing we do have is talent so I am confident, we might not have a huge amount of experience but we do have that talent.

“It doesn’t worry me in the slightest, we will figure it out.”

Reform took every North Warwickshire and Nuneaton & Bedworth seat bar Weddington where Keith Kondakor (Green) returned to power after four years away.

“At a bigger level we are doing this because we think our local politicians, and our national ones, are not listening to us,” added Cllr Crocker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“That is the message you get from the vote, people have listened to us and voted on the issues that they think about and worry about.

“I started in Stratford with nothing post-Brexit party, there were two or three of us with a handful of leaflets and a few doors to knock on.

“I stood for Stratford South in 2021 and I didn’t even attend the count, we had a handful of votes. All we wanted was to make a change but it was rather difficult with no money, not many leaflets and no people.

“Even then we definitely sensed that people agreed with the things we were saying but to come from nothing to 23 seats is humbling – I don’t want to say astonishing because I am not that surprised, people do agree with us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was the silent majority, it was just a case of whether people would turn out to vote.”

The Liberal Democrats pushed into second spot with six gains across Stratford-on-Avon district, including David Curtis beating Izzi Seccombe OBE, the leader of the Conservative-ran authority for the past 12 years.

The yellows also gained Cubbington & Leek Wootton from ex-Tory independent Wallace Redford, Rugby’s Bilton & Hillside seat from Labour’s Barbara Brown and Leamington Clarendon from Sarah Millar to go from five seats to 14 overall.

Group leader Councillor Jerry Roodhouse, who comfortably held his Eastlands seat on the Rugby patch, thanked the electorate and said he was “humbled” to be picked for another stint. He pretty much ruled out teaming up with Reform.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is pretty unlikely that we’ll do a deal with anyone until we get the new Liberal Democrat group together which will be early next week,” he said.

“There will be a discussion within the group but quite clearly, we have councillors from the east and the south.

"Reform are mainly from the north of the county, anyone who knows anything about Warwickshire politics knows that will split things.

"We will take a bit of time over the weekend but it is pretty unlikely there will be any deals with Reform, Labour or the Conservatives."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Conservatives plummeted from 41 seats to nine, the Green Party gained four to move on to seven with Labour pushed down to fifth place having retained only three seats – group leader Sarah Feeney (Benn) and deputy John Holland (Warwick West) hanging on.

Independent Judy Falp held her Whitnash seat.