Protestors in Leamington blast Labour Government over "genocide and famine" in Gaza

Protestors who gathered outside Leamington Town Hall have blasted the Labour Government over the “genocide and famine” in Gaza.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As part of a coordinated National Day of Action targeting Labour Party offices across the UK, more than 50 people held a held a ‘pots and pans’ protest outside MP Matt Western’s office at the town landmark yesterday evening (Monday August 4).

The group, some of whom were members of the Palestine Youth Movement, have said the aim was “to confront the Labour government’s direct role in the genocide and famine in Gaza.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They had also gathered “to demand a full rupture between the UK and Israel’s genocidal regime, beginning with an arms embargo and an end to surveillance support”.

The protest outside Leamington Town Hall. Picture supplied.

Their chants included ‘free Palestine’ and ‘Keir Starmer you can’t hide, you’re endorsing genocide’.

Leamington organiser Megan Clarke said: “Our MP Matt Western abstained on the ceasefire vote in parliament in November 2023.

"He voted for the proscription of Palestine Action last month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Now he backs the government position to only recognise the Palestinian state in September under certain conditions.

The protest outside Leamington Town Hall. Picture supplied.

"Self determination for Palestinians is not a bargaining chip, but a right.”

Felix Ling, who spoke at the event, added: “This protest is an act of resistance.

"We’re here to protest the government’s inactivity as a literal famine unfolds in Gaza.

"It must be recognised as a genocide.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western. Picture supplied.

“Until this Government, {the Labour] party and MP [Matt Western} take real action to stop the siege, we declare the Labour Party under siege.”

Mr Western declined to comment in response to the protest but has said the announcement last week on the recognition of a Palestinian state is “hugely welcome” and called it “a crucial step in solving the crisis in the region”.

On July 29, Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer said the UK would “recognise the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire and commit to a long-term, sustainable peace, reviving the prospect of a Two State Solution”.

He said this move would include "allowing the UN to restart the supply of aid, and making clear there will be no annexations in the West Bank”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His message to Hamas was that “they must immediately release all the hostages, sign up to a ceasefire, disarm and accept that they will play no part in the government of Gaza”.

The next stage in the process would be an assessment in September on how far the parties have met these steps.

Mr Western called this move by the Government “momentous and the first time in decades that there has been a real possibility of Palestine being recognised”.

He acknowledged that the move "would not solve the crisis overnight” but said “it is a crucial step to delivering desperately needed peace and stability in the region”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “The scenes in Gaza are beyond appalling with children who are so starving, they are just skin and bones, people being shot at as they attempt to access the aid they so badly need.

“The recognition of Palestine will not solve this overnight, but it will bring us closer to a two-state solution which is the only viable solution for peace in the region.”

“Some will argue that this doesn’t go far enough and should happen immediately.

"This is a hugely fragile diplomatic negotiation and the efforts of the UK getting us to this stage have been vital.

“Diplomacy typically moves slowly, and we cannot afford to lose this once in decades opportunity to recognise Palestine and seriously move towards peace in the region.

“But the priority in the coming days and weeks must be the immediate focus on getting aid into Gaza and huge amounts of it.

"I will continue to make these calls.”