Rugby Borough Council closes its X account on social media as it 'no longer aligns with its values'

Rugby Borough Council has closed down its account on social media site X at the request of a majority of its councillors.

A motion – a statement that acts as a council’s signal of intent – was voted through at last week’s meeting of full council and the authority’s page on X, formerly known as Twitter, has now been deleted.

Councillor Isabelle McKenzie (Lib Dem, Rokeby & Overslade) brought forward the move, arguing Elon Musk’s platform no longer aligned with the values of a local authority or the area of Rugby. Many other businesses and organisations in the UK have taken a similar stance against Elon Musk's company.

Her plea was backed by the Labour councillors in charge at the Town Hall but the Conservative opposition felt maintaining social media feeds that residents may use trumped those considerations and voted against.

Rugby Town Hall, the HQ of Rugby Borough Council.

“There comes a point where you ask who you wish to align with,” said Cllr McKenzie.

“Unfortunately, X is a platform that is very much aligned to a person, it is not just a platform. I don’t feel that with the equality and diversity we try to promote here, the way we wish to be inclusive and supportive, that we wish to align anymore with someone who does Nazi salutes.

“At some point you have to say I am not going to speak here and I don’t think that as an organisation we should be corporately speaking on this platform any longer.”

Liberal Democrat colleague Councillor Jon Bennett (Dunsmore) added that X was “a source of misinformation”.

“For us to be in there, giving it legitimacy, is in my view no longer something we can align with,” he said.

Councillor Ian Picker (Con, Hillmorton) described all social media sites as “pretty awful platforms”.

“They’re all driven by algorithms and not great places to be,” he said.

“However, we have a duty to communicate with our residents and I think we have a duty to do that as broadly as we possibly can.

“I see where you are coming from but I don’t agree that being on a platform is a full endorsement of everything that is on that platform, or even the people who run that platform.”

Fuelled by his own experiences as a father, Councillor Michael Moran (Lab, Admirals & Cawston) backed the motion as a moral stand against the harms of social media, particularly X.

“Free speech does have limits,” he said.

“When it causes harm or has the potential to cause harm without checks and balances, there has to be some sort of protocol. The idea that we as parents and guardians can keep up with the latest algorithms, it is just not possible.

“Because of that harm and what has happened in recent times, removing moderation policies and reactivating accounts that are palpably evil – that is the only way to describe them – it is important to align values with where we sit.

“If it was a newspaper, we wouldn’t take space in it.”