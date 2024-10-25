South Warwickshire Local Plan: Concern over talk of flexible policy on travellers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A proposed flexible approach to travellers stopping in the districts of Warwick and Stratford must still give police enough clout to deal with “unwelcome” arrivals.

That was the case made by Warwick district councillor Andrew Day (Con, Bishop’s Tachbrook) this week in response to the prospect of gypsies and travellers not automatically being moved on by councils.

A report to inform the emerging South Warwickshire Local Plan – a planning document that will allocate sites for development in line with local needs across Warwick and Stratford-on-Avon districts – has advocated a negotiated stopping policy.

Such a move would see both district councils allow travellers to remain on safe spots of land “for a limited period of time”, potentially providing them with amenities such as bins and toilets as long as they are in safe locations that do not cause disturbance. Such discretion would be subject to written agreements signed by the travellers.

Photo of the travellers that were at Myton Fields in Warwick in July 2018. Photo submitted.

The case has been made that such policies have worked well elsewhere and can save councils from the expense and hassle of providing transit sites that travelling families are often not keen to utilise anyway.

The report, done by independent researchers RRR Consultancy, said transit sites could still be used but that they were “likely to be ineffective” without the stopping policy.

The policy is not yet in the pipeline but the advice will inform the new local plan which Cllr Day believes needs strength when it comes to handling issues related to travellers.

“My concern is not all of these families settle on verges, some arrive on the playing green in the middle of my village,” he said.

“That can cause enormous disturbance and the police are curtailed in the way in which they can respond or encourage them to move elsewhere because we do not have alternate transit provision.

“My question is whether we are going to engage police so that wherever we settle on possible transit sites, police will be able to use their powers to enable them to leave the meadow in Bishops Tachbrook.”

Tony Ward, senior planning officer at Warwick District Council replied: “I think that’s fair.

“When dealing with these instances in future, we will have to work very closely with those authorities.”

The deputy leader of Stratford-on-Avon District Council Councillor George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) echoed Cllr Day’s sentiments on what he described as “a very emotive matter”.

“We already have informal travellers who come through but we also have people who are trying to circumvent planning policy as well, who are just using the land,” he said.

“We have a number of instances of that type in Stratford-on-Avon district. What we need going forward is a robust plan that we can rely on.

“Clearly we need to consult and make sure we have the evidence but at the end of the day, we have to ensure this is a plan that will endure and that we can work in accordance with. That will give confidence, I think, to the rural parishes that get concerned about this particular matter.”

Cllr Day later reiterated his point.

“I think we need to recognise that our communities have suffered at times with gypsy and traveller visits that have not been welcome,” he added.

“This baseline (the report) is important to help us support the best behaviour, to be more flexible, and I get that – it is really helpful and good to see what other authorities are doing.

“My question was really about ensuring we work with police to effectively manage those who are not prepared to play by the rules to protect our communities, just as we would from any other disturbance of that sort.

“I would like that underscored.”

Phil Clarke, Warwick District Council’s head of place, arts and economy, remarked on a “well made point” but stressed nothing had been decided.

“All of the comments you have made are helpful, feeding into that debate which will see the light of day with the preferred options (coming) shortly,” he said.