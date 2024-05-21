'Toxic time bombs' warning over 3G football pitches in Warwick District Council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The future of 3G football pitches came under the microscope as Warwick District Council was warned of the “toxic time bombs” involved in their upkeep.

The district’s cabinet – the panel of Green Party and Labour councillors in charge of major service areas – decided against proceeding with a new 3G facility on Newbold Comyn last week.

The authority had planned to install one as part of a spruce up of the sports facilities there but the cost of the work required to unlock a Football Foundation grant was too high.

The council’s report also cited a mixed response from football clubs and the public, the loss of grass pitches “at the main site for football in the district”, issues with facilities management, including first aid provision “in such a remote location”, plus the additional cost of paths, cycleways, lighting and security cameras.

Within consideration of the environmental impacts, the report said the decision not to go ahead would “remove the possibility of micro-plastics entering the environment from this source in this rural area” but it was not directly a reason for the change of heart, despite plenty of discussion around the issue.

Chairman of Friends of Newbold Comyn Sean Russell cited increased traffic and the need for a new car park but was primarily concerned with the environmental and ecological impact of the materials that are used.

He said: “The surface comprises a shock pad made out of rubber, a layer of sand to stabilise the shock pad and then a woven carpet with the artificial grass made from copolymers.

“The problem with the grass is that it breaks down over time, fibres are released into the environment.”

He then held up a bag of the rubber crumb that is used to try to create a natural bounce in the surface. Made from ground down car tyres, he said up to 20,000 go into each pitch.

“This stuff is toxic,” he added.

“There are more than 300 chemicals in a used tyre and they end up in here. When this escapes the area of the pitch into this sort of environment, those chemicals are slowly released.

"Wildlife pick it up thinking it is food and it is impossible to keep this within the pitch. It is bad stuff, they are tiny toxic time bombs that end up in our environment, in our water systems, everywhere.”

Liberal Democrat leader Councillor Alan Boad (Leamington Lillington) backed the withdrawal, as did members of all parties, and referred to mixed reports on the safety of the materials used in 3G pitches.

“I think the council ought to look at what the research is about to see what impact it has on the 3G pitches we already have," he said.

"If we find a problem, what are we going to do?

“My understanding is that the crumb will be on a prohibited list within about three years so you then get the question of how we maintain the pitches we have got.

“The council needs to be looking ahead before we hit a brick wall.”

Leader Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick) added: “The EU has committed to phasing out by 2031, that is quite a long time and the Football Foundation recognises it has pollution issues but they recommend no alternatives at the minute.

“It is difficult. I don’t think we would say we don’t want any artificial pitches in the district.”

He later noted that “although cabinet takes the environmental issues seriously, those were not the reasons for the officers recommending withdrawal”.

The report estimated that it would have cost £2 million to meet the “perfectly reasonable” criteria set out by the Football Foundation, an “unaffordable” sum with only £400,000 available from section 106 monies – cash from housing developers collected through the planning process to pay for infrastructure.

The withdrawal will come at a financial cost with between £10,000 and £20,000 likely to be needed to cover the Football Foundation’s costs, while the bill from project management consultants Pick Everard is estimated to be between £7,500 and £21,000.