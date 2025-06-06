Warwick and Leamington MP raises crime survey in Parliament and calls for action

Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western has spoken in Parliament to raise the results of a local crime survey he carried out and call for action.

The survey asked residents across Warwick and Leamington, which includes Whitnash and surrounding villages, to share with him crime they had witnessed in the last five years.

The results shared by Mr Western showed that 50 per cent of respondents had been personally impacted by a crime in the last five years – a figure which the MP called “unacceptable”.

Of those who had been personally impacted by a crime, 28 per cent reported the crime as being anti-social behaviour and 18 per cent reported the crime as being drug related.

In his question to the Home Secretary, the MP also referenced incidents in summer 2023 when several teenagers were reportedly threatened in St Nicholas Park with what was believed to be a knife before their bikes were stolen.

The incident reportedly took place around 3.30pm, when many school pupils are heading home.

On his question and the results of the crime survey, Mr Western said: “Everyone deserves to feel safe in their home and the sheer number of people in our towns and villages who have been personally impacted by a crime is unacceptable.

“So many shared that the crime they had witnessed was anti-social behaviour which is a real blight on our communities.

“I am so often told by residents, and know myself, that a regular police presence can provide real reassurance to residents but also a deterrent to potential criminals.

"The cuts we have seen in Police community support officers in recent years have been felt by residents.

“Hard working officers want to support our communities, but they can’t be everywhere at once, particularly when their numbers have been halved.

It was good to hear from the Home Secretary that the Government is getting bobbies back on the beat.

"It’s what our communities need and deserve.

“I want to give credit to the officers who many have told me they’ve seen more of recently, particularly patrolling our local parks. It is very welcome to see.

“There is still much to do, and I will continue pressing the Government for the action our communities need to ensure we call feel safe in our towns and villages.”