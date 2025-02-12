Warwick District Council says it's been 'ignored' over increased Birmingham Airport night flights

Warwick District Council (WDC) has become the second Warwickshire council to blast its counterpart in Solihull amid claims requests for information on increased night flights from Birmingham Airport were “ignored”.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

WDC says the request was made on two occasions, the second a month before Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council’s deadline for submissions, followed by “chasing emails” that did not yield a response.

Last month, Solihull’s planning committee approved the recommendation of planning officers – the employed professionals – to allow a greater proportion of flights to take off between 11pm and 6am to cater for increased demand.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The decision went through despite an 11th-hour plea from North Warwickshire Borough Council, the authority that covers Atherstone, Coleshill and Polesworth, to hold off until it had assessed all available information.

Birmingham Airport. Credit: Google Maps.

North Warwickshire’s head of development control Jeff Brown said the position of his counterpart in Solihull was that no consultation was necessary and that there would be “no effect on parishes in North Warwickshire”, something he railed against and councillors described as “appalling”.

Now it has emerged that the authority that covers Warwick, Leamington, Kenilworth and surrounding villages asked for similar information that was not forthcoming.

The request was prompted by Councillor Kyn Aizlewood (Green, Kenilworth Abbey & Arden) attending a meeting of the Airport Consultative Committee, a panel which includes representatives of councils, at which the matter was raised.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warwick District Council chief executive Chris Elliot was invited to explain what happened next during last week’s meeting of cabinet.

“Our environmental health officers asked a number of questions, seeking information from the adjoining authority, and we are still waiting,” he said.

“In the meantime, we put in a holding objection. We had no other choice but to register our concerns, without the information we couldn’t exactly quantify or flesh out those concerns.”

That explanation inspired outrage that crossed political divides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Andrew Day (Con, Bishop’s Tachbrook) called on leader Councillor Ian Davison (Green, Leamington Brunswick) to “step in” and write to his opposite number Councillor Ian Courts (Con).

“These night flights have a very big impact on our residents, particularly in our parishes. I know they are very evident where I live,” said Cllr Day.

“They are more noticeable in the summer when windows are open but even in winter.

"They have measurably increased and at really anti-social hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our group is more concerned given the nature of our representation within parishes. I’m sure you would appreciate this has created more vex than not.

“I think it is also a question of being neighbourly.

"The fact we haven’t even had the courtesy of a response from a neighbouring authority on a consultation as important as this, it affects us quite considerably given the flight paths chosen – it is not like we are down the road somewhere that doesn’t matter.”

Councillor Judy Falp (Whitnash Residents, Whitnash): “We put a councillor on (the Airport Consultative Committee) for this very reason – it does affect our residents.

“It is quite disrespectful to him, and to our officers who have rightly asked the questions that we would expect to be asked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would ask that you seriously consider writing to Solihull to say this isn’t on. We shouldn’t be ignored, it is a very poor show and I would be very cross if we did this at Warwick district so I expect neighbouring councils to show a little respect and courtesy.”

Portfolio holder for safer, healthier and active communities Councillor Jim Sinnott (Lab, Warwick Saltisford) agreed.

“There is an important principle here. We have a voice and we should use it,” he said.

“We gave thoughtful, measured responses, asked questions and we were ignored. I think that is really poor.”

Cllr Davison has confirmed the matter remains under consideration.

Cllr Courts has yet to respond to an invitation to comment.