Warwickshire County Council: Reform UK's George Finch gives first speech as official leader

Cllr George Finch gives his first speech outside Shire Hall in Warwick after being elected as the leader of Warwickshire County Council. Credit: Andy Mitchell

Reform UK councillor George Finch has made his first speech as the official leader of Warwickshire County Council.

The 19-year-old councillor, who represents the Bedworth Central ward, had been serving as the authority’s interim leader since Cllr Rob Howard stepped down from the post just 41 days into the job last month.

And today Cllr Finch got back in despite a 23-all draw with Liberal Democrat candidate Councillor Jerry Roodhouse (Eastlands) in a vote of all councillors which had to be decided by Reform UK chair of the council Councillor Ed Harris (Baddesley & Dordon) favouring his party’s candidate.

Speaking in front of the council’s Shire Hall headquarters in Warwick after the vote, Cllr Finch said: “I'm delighted to be elected as the leader of Warwickshire County Council.

"The people of Warwickshire spoke on May 1 electing 22 Reform councillors.

"We are committed with honesty, integrity and respect to residents to ensure that the people of Warwickshire have the best future and to ensure that the people have the best way forward.

"Today the county council has elected a new leader.

"Over the last two months we have implementing a Warwickshire road renewal plan, which will save money and ensure that the people of Warwickshire will get the best route forward in regard to pot holes and road repairs.

"Today, we also found that there is a SEND crisis in Warwickshire.

"There’s an £87 million deficit in Warwickshire County Council and next year it will increase to £187 million.

"We have to find an innovative and fresh way to move forward and that is what the people elected.

"The Lib Dems and Conservatives are finished, Reform are in and we will create fresh innovative change for the people of Warwickshire.

"I have a sister with SEND and I understand the sticking points through a family’s experience and I will say to you today that we will not be looking at it with a sticking plaster approach which has been done by the Labour Government and other councils across the country we will be looking at it with a deep rooted solution and we will do our best for the people of Warwickshire."

Cllr Finch refused to take questions after giving the speech.