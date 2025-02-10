Pooches pip partners this Valentine's Day, research reveals

Exactly 45% would rather cuddle up on the couch with their four-legged friend than pursue a potential romance

Almost half of dog owners would prefer to spend time with their pet than go on a date, a survey has found.

Exactly 45% would rather cuddle up on the couch with their four-legged friend than pursuing a potential romance, with one in three (33%) reckoning they are more compatible with their pooch than their partner. According to the new Kennel Club survey, (50%) insist they would not be in a relationship with someone who doesn’t like dogs, with a similar number (54%) saying they find more comfort in their dog than humans.

“The relationship that people have with their dog is so special,” said a Kennel Club spokesperson.

“And if Valentine’s Day is all about celebrating love there is, for many people, no love greater than the one they share with their dog.

“However, like any relationship, things can go wrong – people can get swept away by love at first sight and find that the dog they chose on a whim, or because of its looks, doesn’t fit their lifestyle, and that leads to heartbreak all round.”

While the research shows two-thirds of owners (67%) believe their dog is a perfect match for their personality and lifestyle, one in five (18%) admit they wish they had spent more time researching.

One in seven say (15%) their dog doesn’t fit their lifestyle as well as they’d hoped, with a third (32%) saying they bought because of looks and 14% buying on impulse or because they saw a dog on TV, in a film or with a celebrity.

The Valentine’s Day survey was commissioned by The Kennel Club ahead of Crufts next month, where more than 200 breeds of pedigree dog on show at the NEC Birmingham will be in one place at Discover Dogs.

Dog lovers can meet the experts and find their perfect match at the area, with the spokesperson adding:

“While there is no equivalent on the dating scene, Discover Dogs is a unique chance to see more than 200 pedigree breeds who have a unique and predictable set of personality traits and characteristics, so that you can find one, perhaps that you’ve never considered, that is perfect for you.”

Crufts, run by The Kennel Club, is a unique celebration of happy, healthy dogs and of the loving relationship that they enjoy with their owners. Crufts is held from 6-9 March 2025 at the NEC Birmingham. Viewers can follow all the action and highlights on Channel 4 and More4, and for further information and tickets visit crufts.org.uk