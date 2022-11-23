Rugby entrepreneur named as finalist at PR industry awards

Abbi Head is one of eight finalists in the Media Relations category of the Public Relations Today Most Valuable Posts Awards 2022, which recognises excellence in public relations.

She started her PR business after ten years as a media officer at New Directions Rugby Ltd. During the lockdown; she stepped back from her charity role and, in 18 months, started Little PR Rock Marketing.

Abbi said: “Being a finalist in these global awards has come at a perfect time for me as I grow my business. I want my clients to trust my judgement in helping them to invest in their credibility and boost their reputation as I have. I think out of the box sometimes, but this has shown me to continue being a game changer."