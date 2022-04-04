A14 closed in both directions after lorry crashes onto opposite carriageway

The A14 is closed in both directions after a lorry crashed onto the opposite carriageway.
The road is shut eastbound from the M6/M1 to J3 (Rothwell) and westbound between J3 and J2 (Kelmarsh).
A HGV crossed over from the eastbound carriageway onto the westbound carriageway and came to rest on its side.
There is a significant amount of damage to the central reservation barrier and emergency services are at the scene.
Long queues are forming with traffic all the way back to Kettering.
Diversion routes can be found here