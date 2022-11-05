Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Chiltern Trains customers travelling from and to Leamington, Warwick and Banbury will have a limited service today and on Monday

Rail union RMT has suspended planned strike action for the time being but Chiltern is still warning customers that they should only travel if absolutely essential.

By Oliver Williams
3 minutes ago
Updated 5th Nov 2022, 12:53pm

Train operator Chiltern Railways has warned customers includign those travelling on routes to and from Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth that a very limited service will be available both today and on Monday (November 7)

The planned timetable for these days remains the same, and as such, customers should only travel if absolutely essential.

This is due to Rail union RMT suspending planned strike action for the time being.

Most Popular

Picture courtesy of Chiltern Railways.

Advertisement

Work is ongoing to restore services on Wednesday November 9, and the outcome of this will be communicated to customers in due course.

Read More
Helicopter, police dog and local farmers help catch offenders after police chase...

In the coming days, customers are urged to triple-check their journey before they travel on the Chiltern Railways website or app.

Customers can view the most up-to-date information on strike action and service levels at https://www.chilternrailways.co.uk/strike

RMTBanburyLeamingtonKenilworth