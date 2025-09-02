Community shows its support for Leamington supermarket's cancer charity fundraising

The community in and around Leamington and Warwick have helped support a supermarket’s charity fundraising.

In March, Morrisons announced the start of a national charity partnership with Marie Curie for March for three years.

As part of the ongoing partnership, during August the Morrisons supermarket team in Leamington ‘painted it yellow’ to help boost the fundraising.

Photos supplied

Morrisons community champion Alex Pearson had a stall at the Warwickshire Pride festival with colleagues David Webb and Lisa Gough, where they raised nearly £300.

The following week, Alex and Lisa had young fundraiser Charlie join them while he was wearing the iconic Marie Curie hat to help raise funds.

During the month-long appeal, customers were also invited to paint the daffodil yellow using their fingerprint – and the Mayor of Leamington Cllr Ruggy Singh and the Mayor of Warwick Cllr Jacqui D'Arcy also joined in.

As part of the new partnership, Alex is also taking on her own fundraising challenge for Marie Curie.

The Morrisons management team along with Alex Pearson, Lisa Gough and Charlie with the Mayors of Warwick and Leamington with the daffodil hat. Photo supplied

Every year Alex takes on challenges to help raise money for charity.

Alex said: "We are loving our new partnership with Marie Curie and this is our first big fundraiser in store.

"I am currently getting ready to complete a 24-mile walk in aid of Marie Curie by walking along the Gower Coast with my dog Chester.

"We are planning on raising another £8,000 this year with events and collections."

If anyone would like to join the fundraising or volunteer to take part in an instore collection, they can get in touch by emailing: [email protected]