Double yellow lines approved in Kenilworth - but one plan is parked

Warwickshire County Council has approved four new or extended sets of double yellow lines in Kenilworth – but plans for a fifth have been parked due to objections.

The restrictions are set to be rolled out on Barrowfield Lane, Castle Hill, Warwick Road and at the junction of Herberts Lane and Albion Street.

However, those planned for Priory Croft have been put on hold by Councillor Jennifer Warren (Reform UK, Hartshill & Mancetter), the county’s political lead on transport and planning, ahead of “further review and discussion” in light of objections.

Minutes of the public-facing meeting on the proposals detailed how a Priory Croft resident had objected to double yellow lines being put in the turning bay at the end of the cul-de-sac, stating the area had no recorded incidents for the past 17 years.

It was described as “quiet with minimal vehicle use” with the turning bay “regularly used without issue, including by elderly drivers” and that the area had originally been designated for visitor parking.

Graham Stanley, the council’s team lead for minor works, highlighted that support and opposition had been received during the public consultation which “may reflect differing views among residents regarding parking arrangements”. Local member Councillor Richard Dickson (Lib Dem, Kenilworth St John’s) confirmed he had received concerns on the current arrangements from residents.

The Priory Croft changes were deferred – delayed – rather than rejected, meaning they are set to be reconsidered at a later date.

The approved changes will see extended double yellow lines on Barrowfield Lane in order to “ensure that there is adequate visibility for vehicles… thereby avoiding danger to persons or other traffic”. The work will include a disabled bay outside 20 and 20a.

Restricted parking on Castle Hill is to be replaced by a small section of double yellows across the entrance to residential parking spaces, while current double yellows will come further round from Albion Lane and down both sides of Herberts Lane to improve visibility at the junction.

On Warwick Road, the current double yellows will extend to link two parts of the gyratory to “prevent vehicles from parking in an obstructive manner”.

No dates for the works to take place have been published but they have all been allocated funding from the council’s budget for 2025-26.