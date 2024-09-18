HS2 reveals new plans for "landmark" station at Curzon Street in Birmingham

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

HS2 has revealed a series of improvements to the design of the railway’s ‘landmark’ Birmingham Curzon Street station.

HS2 has said that under the detailed plans, the station will be fitted with additional cycle parking, better accessibility, more seating spaces and simplified access between platforms.

There will also be changes to the construction materials to boost efficiency and minimise maintenance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Major earthworks have already started on the construction site, preparing for foundation work to get underway this autumn and building work on the main station structure to start next year.

HS2 has revealed enhanced designs for its 'landmark' Birmingham Curzon Street Station. Credit: HS2.

Dave Lock, HS2’s Project Client Director for Curzon Street Station said: “We’re pleased that these design refinements mark a key step in enhancing the detailed features of Curzon Street Station, which will be an iconic gateway to Birmingham for future HS2 passengers.

“Once built, the station will strengthen Birmingham’s transport connections, support the regeneration of Eastside and Digbeth, and play a vital role in the long-term economic future of the West Midlands.”