Network Rail replaced the railway bridge over the A445 as part of a £2.4m investment for passenger and freight services between Nuneaton and Leamington. The new structure, which has been built in recent weeks at the nearby Potterton Sports Fields, was driven down the A445 and lifted into place before the railway is reinstated above ready for trains to start running again on Tuesday April 19.

In pictures: New railway bridge arrives in Leamington

We published photos on Friday of the old Rugby Road railway bridge over the A445 being removed - and readers loved them.

By Photos by Geoff Ousbey
Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:13 am
Updated Sunday, 17th April 2022, 10:19 am

So it only seemed right to show photos of the new bridge in place!

Our thanks once again to Geoff Ousbey for the fantastic photos.

1. New rail bridge

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

2. New rail bridge

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

3. New rail bridge

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

4. New rail bridge

Photo: Geoff Ousbey

