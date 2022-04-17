In pictures: New railway bridge arrives in Leamington

1. New rail bridge

Network Rail replaced the railway bridge over the A445 as part of a £2.4m investment for passenger and freight services between Nuneaton and Leamington. The new structure, which has been built in recent weeks at the nearby Potterton Sports Fields, was driven down the A445 and lifted into place before the railway is reinstated above ready for trains to start running again on Tuesday April 19.

Photo: Geoff Ousbey