In pictures: New railway bridge arrives in Leamington

So it only seemed right to show photos of the new bridge in place!
Our thanks once again to Geoff Ousbey for the fantastic photos.
Network Rail replaced the railway bridge over the A445 as part of a £2.4m investment for passenger and freight services between Nuneaton and Leamington.
The new structure, which has been built in recent weeks at the nearby Potterton Sports Fields, was driven down the A445 and lifted into place before the railway is reinstated above ready for trains to start running again on Tuesday April 19.
1. New rail bridge
Photo: Geoff Ousbey
2. New rail bridge
Photo: Geoff Ousbey
3. New rail bridge
Photo: Geoff Ousbey
4. New rail bridge
Photo: Geoff Ousbey