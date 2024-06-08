Leamington sinkhole: repair works are well underway but road remains closed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work is well underway to repair a large sinkhole which opened in a busy suburban Leamington road.

But as of this time, the section of Valley Road near the bollards at Epsom Road remains closed to traffic travelling in both directions.

The sinkhole opened on one side of the road almost two weeks ago on Sunday May 26 with temporary lights being put up by Warwickshire County Council’s highways department after residents raised the alarm about the hazard.

The repair works to fill in the sinkhole in Valley Road, Leamington.