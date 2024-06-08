Leamington sinkhole: repair works are well underway but road remains closed

By Oliver Williams
Published 8th Jun 2024, 13:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Work is well underway to repair a large sinkhole which opened in a busy suburban Leamington road.

But as of this time, the section of Valley Road near the bollards at Epsom Road remains closed to traffic travelling in both directions.

The sinkhole opened on one side of the road almost two weeks ago on Sunday May 26 with temporary lights being put up by Warwickshire County Council’s highways department after residents raised the alarm about the hazard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Video: the large sinkhole which will lead to suburban road closure in Leamington
The repair works to fill in the sinkhole in Valley Road, Leamington.The repair works to fill in the sinkhole in Valley Road, Leamington.
The repair works to fill in the sinkhole in Valley Road, Leamington.
Most Popular

Speaking on Monday (June 3) a council spokesman said: “Our works crew should be on site tomorrow to start the repairs on this, with the road being closed during the works for a duration of up to three days.”

Related topics:WorkLeamingtonWarwickshire County Council