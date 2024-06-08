Leamington sinkhole: repair works are well underway but road remains closed
Work is well underway to repair a large sinkhole which opened in a busy suburban Leamington road.
But as of this time, the section of Valley Road near the bollards at Epsom Road remains closed to traffic travelling in both directions.
The sinkhole opened on one side of the road almost two weeks ago on Sunday May 26 with temporary lights being put up by Warwickshire County Council’s highways department after residents raised the alarm about the hazard.
Speaking on Monday (June 3) a council spokesman said: “Our works crew should be on site tomorrow to start the repairs on this, with the road being closed during the works for a duration of up to three days.”