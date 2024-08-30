Major route closed in Rugby due to crash – air ambulance lands in supermarket car park

By The Newsroom
Published 30th Aug 2024, 09:43 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 09:47 BST
A major route in Rugby has been closed after a crash.

The two-vehicle collision has led to the closure of Dunchurch Road between the roundabout leading to the Sainsbury's and the roundabout leading to Ashlawn Road.

Air ambulance landed in the supermarket car park.

Warwickshire Police said: "Please reroute accordingly. Thank you for your patience."

