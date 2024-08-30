Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A major route in Rugby has been closed after a crash.

The two-vehicle collision has led to the closure of Dunchurch Road between the roundabout leading to the Sainsbury's and the roundabout leading to Ashlawn Road.

Air ambulance landed in the supermarket car park.

Warwickshire Police said: "Please reroute accordingly. Thank you for your patience."