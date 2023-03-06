Police are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision to get in touch to help their investigation

A man has died following a crash on the A5 near Rugby.

The man in his 30s, who was in the car, was declared dead at the scene.

The collision occurred at around at around 1.10pm today (Monday March 6) between the M6 flyover and the junction with the A426.

The crash happened this afternoon on the A5 between the petrol station and the Swinford turn off.

Specialist officers have been deployed to support the man’s family.

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a crew from East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene.

An ambulance spokeswoman said: “Upon arrival, we found two men from the car and the lorry.

“The first man, who was the driver of the car, car was in a critical condition.

“Unfortunately, it immediately became clear that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed deceased at the scene.

“The driver of the lorry was assessed by ambulance staff and had sustained minor injuries.

“He received treatment from ambulance staff at the scene before being conveyed to University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire for further assessment.”

Warwickshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Team are now appealing for anyone who may have seen the collision to get in touch to help their investigation.

Officers are particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have dash cam footage from the area in the moments before the collision took place.

The road is likely to remain closed for some time.