A man suffered leg injuries in a crash which took place in Leamington town centre yesterday evening (Tuesday December 6).

The collision involving a car and a moped happened in Beauchamp Avenue at about 4.30pm.

A man in his 30s suffered leg injuries.

A photo of the scene of the incident. Picture supplied.

Police, ambulance and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service staff attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a moped on Beauchamp Avenue in Leamington Spa at 4.38pm.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.

"On arrival, ambulance crews treated the moped rider, a man, for serious injuries before conveying him to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire for further assessment.

