A man suffered leg injuries in a crash which took place in Leamington town centre yesterday evening (Tuesday December 6).
The collision involving a car and a moped happened in Beauchamp Avenue at about 4.30pm.
A man in his 30s suffered leg injuries.
Police, ambulance and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue service staff attended the scene.
A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “We were called to reports of an RTC involving a car and a moped on Beauchamp Avenue in Leamington Spa at 4.38pm.
"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and the Warwickshire and Northamptonshire Air Ambulance Critical Care Car were sent to the scene.
"On arrival, ambulance crews treated the moped rider, a man, for serious injuries before conveying him to University Hospital Coventry & Warwickshire for further assessment.
"There were no other injuries.”