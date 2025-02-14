More roadworks taking place across Leamington and Warwick during half term week

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More roadworks are set to take place across the Leamington and Warwick area next week.

Warwickshire County Council is permitting several more utility roadworks to take place to coincide with an expected reduction in traffic due to the half-term school holidays.

Cllr Jan Matecki, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for transport and planning, said: “We have chosen this time because the roads are expected to be quieter during the school holidays, minimising disruption to residents’ daily commutes and ensuring the safety of both workers and drivers.

“We appreciate Warwickshire residents’ understanding and patience as our utility infrastructure is improved.”

The planned roadworks

Gas Transportation Company works in Gallows Hill and Europa Way, expected to run from February 12 to 23. There will be lane closures. The works are to reinforce the gas network for the new developments in the area.

Severn Trent Water works in Myton Road, expected to run from February 20 to 21. There will be two-way signals throughout the day and night. The works are to carry out meter renew works.

Severn Trent Water works in Birmingham Road, Warwick, expected to run from February 19 to 21. There will be multi-way signals throughout the day and night. The works are to carry out hydrant renew works.

Severn Trent Water works in Birmingham Road, Hatton, expected to run from February 17 to February 23. There will be multi-way signals throughout the day and night. The works are for a new water main project.

Severn Trent Water works in Primrose Hill/Coventry Road, Warwick, expected to run from February 19 to 21. There will be two-way signals between the hours of 9.30am and 3.30pm. The works are to carry out a hydrant installation.

Severn Trent Water’s ‘Creating bathing rivers’ scheme will return to Lillington Road in Leamington, on February 18. For more information go to: https://www.stwater.co.uk/wonderful-on-tap/green-recovery/creating-bathing-quality-rivers/

City Fibre works in Jury Street, Warwick, expected to run from February 20 to 22. There will be two-way signals between the hours of 9.30 and 15.30.

City Fibre works in The Butts, Warwick, expected to run from February 22 to 23. There will be multi-way signals throughout the day and night.