Overnight closures are planned at a major roundabout between Leamington and Kenilworth.

The roundabout on the A452 Leamington Road, known as Thickthorn Island, will be closed for resurfacing work.

Diversions will be put in place

It is due to be closed from March 24 to March 25 from 8pm to 6am and again on March 25 to March 26 from 8pm to 6am.

