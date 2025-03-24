Section of road between Southam and Long Itchington has been closed after collision

A section of the A423 between Southam and Long Itchington has been shut following a collision.

Sign up to our daily WarwickshireWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to WarwickshireWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Warwickshire Police reported the incident on their Facebook page and website at about 1.45pm today (Monday March 24).

They have said: “Please find an alternative route for the time being.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stock image.

The AA’s Traffic News website also has the incident logged from 12.15pm with the alert saying: “Crash, slow traffic

“Slow traffic due to crash on A423 Southbound from Stockton Road to A426.”