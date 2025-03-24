Section of road between Southam and Long Itchington has been closed after collision

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Mar 2025, 14:14 BST

A section of the A423 between Southam and Long Itchington has been shut following a collision.

Warwickshire Police reported the incident on their Facebook page and website at about 1.45pm today (Monday March 24).

They have said: “Please find an alternative route for the time being.”

The AA’s Traffic News website also has the incident logged from 12.15pm with the alert saying: “Crash, slow traffic

“Slow traffic due to crash on A423 Southbound from Stockton Road to A426.”

