Drivers are being urged to take care

With high volumes of rainfall continuing to fall across the county today, emergency services and partners are calling on the public to take care when driving or walking near flood water.

Firefighters have already rescued several residents trapped in their vehicles after driving through flood water and are continuing to support local communities where residents have become trapped.

Leamington Road near Princethorpe is currently impassable.

Partners are also working together as part of the Local Resilience Forum to plan and prepare for incidents should flood levels continue to rise across the county causing risk to life and properties. Sandbags are being distributed to properties which have been identified as at risk and preparations for rest centers are in place should they be needed.

If you are out and come across flood water, please take extra care, and follow the guidelines below:

Please avoid driving through flood water. Just a few inches of water can float your car and damage your engine. Most deaths caused by flooding, happen when people are trapped in their car.

If you can’t see the road through the water because it is too dirty or deep, you will have no way of knowing if there are manholes present that pose a huge danger.

If you’re out walking your dog, please keep clear of flooded areas. It can become quite dangerous around rivers. Which means that you could easily lose your footing and fall in.

Be careful walking in floodwater that is above knee level, it can easily knock you off your feet. The water could cover open manholes, road works or objects and you won’t be able to see them.

Do not touch items that have been in contact with the water. Flood water is likely to be contaminated and could contain sewage. Disinfect and clean thoroughly anything that has got wet.

Warwickshire Local Resilience Forum Co-Chair and Chief Fire Officer at Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service, Ben Brook, said:

“It is crucial that Warwickshire residents do everything they can to keep themselves and each other safe during this heavy rain and flooding in the county.

“A key part of that is not driving or walking through floodwater and following advice from emergency services. If signs are in place asking you not to drive through flooded areas, please do not ignore them, they are there to keep you safe.”

You can check which rivers have flood alerts or flood warnings in place by visiting https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/alerts-and-warnings.

Sign up to the free Floodline service to receive flood warnings by telephone, text, or email. You can register at the link above or call 0345 988 1188.

If you see flooding of public drains and roads, contact your local council. You should also call the Environment Agency Floodline on 0345 988 1188 if you see flooding from collapsed or badly damaged riverbanks, or unusual changes in river flow. Main rivers may also be blocked by a vehicle or fallen trees and increase the risk of flooding.

Please call Severn Trent Water on 0800 783 4444 if you see flooding from sewers and burst water mains.

Areas currently impacted by flooding: