Teenage boy seriously injured after 'stabbing' in Leamington - another teenager arrested

The incident took place in St Margarets Road at about 1.20pm yesterday (Sunday January 14)

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an ‘attack with a weapon’ which took place in Leamington.

It is believed the boy was stabbed but police have still not confirmed this.

Police cordoned off the area around St Margarets Road at about 1.20pm yesterday (Sunday January 14)

A fight was reported to have taken place outside the shopping centre, during which the victim was alleged to have been attacked with a weapon.

Police cordoned off the scene until about 3.50pm today (Monday January 15).

A 16-year-old boy from Birmingham was arrested today in relation to the incident.

Enquiries are ongoing.

